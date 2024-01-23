Manchester United Academy Director stresses ethos of the club rooted in the youth



Regardless of whether Manchester United are in a glorious phase, as they were under Sir Alex Ferguson, or struggling, as they are now and post-Sir Alex, one thing has remained constant.

That is the introduction of talent from the academy into the first team.

Even during tumultuous times, the academy has kept on providing superstars of tomorrow as managers changed, structure changed, and power balance shifted.

Academy Director Nick Cox has had a huge role to play in that phenomenon for the last few years.

Talking about the ethos of the academy on X, Cox said that it is now pretty much in the fabric of the club.

He said that a record like that “comes from more than a strategy or a business plan”. It’s “a way of life” and “a way of existing”.

Cox noted that more than half of the players to have ever played for United have been from the academy, with Omari Forson becoming the 249th recently.

'We've been developing players for 91 years. We've just seen our 249th debut. That's half of all the players ever to play for Manchester United. That comes from something more than a strategy or a business plan. That's a way of life. That's a way of existing'. https://t.co/z8fLACGpjW — Nick Cox (@Coxy3012) January 23, 2024

That is a remarkable stat considering the wealth of riches the club has had at its disposal due to years of dominance.

While United could always go out in the market and buy the best in class, they instead chose to keep the academy as a key cog of their success, which created a virtuous cycle.

Their record of having an academy graduate in their squad is the envy of the footballing world and with the rise of the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, that won’t be ending anytime soon.

It is why United’s titles are looked at through a rosy lens and the achievements of Sir Alex and Sir Matt Busby have taken on almost mythical status since their time as managers ended.

As Cox said, “It is a way of life. It is a way of existing”. Ultimately, it is an ethos so strong not even the apathy and the scattergun policy under the Glazers could break it.

