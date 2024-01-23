Manchester United announce lucrative new sponsorship deal



Manchester United have announced a new sponsorship deal today which will see the club choose SCAYLE as its official e-commerce platform partner.

In a press release on United’s website, the club revealed a “new e-commerce experience will launch later this year,” which SCAYLE will be key to. This will enable United to “continue to be evolved in alignment with the club’s ambition of delivering a best in class direct-to-consumer experience for its global fan base.”

SCAYLE are described as one of the leading e-commerce providers across the globe. United described their new partner’s role in detail in the release:

“SCAYLE is one of the fastest-growing enterprise e-commerce platforms in the world. It provides the technical backbone for more than 140 online stores and was specifically designed for B2C use cases with a strong focus on the fashion, lifestyle and sports sectors. SCAYLE has a unique retail DNA and provides an innovative technology, with extensive, ready-to-use features and strong flexibility.

“Putting fan satisfaction at the heart of its plans, Manchester United have appointed SCAYLE to operate a new direct-to-consumer platform that is based on and powered by the SCAYLE commerce engine, dedicated to providing a compelling and customised experience that can quickly adapt to fast-changing requirements.”

Phil Lynch, United’s CEO of Direct to Consumer Products & Experiences, described the company as a “best in class commerce platform” which will help the club “deliver an exceptional fan experience.”

These words were echoed by James Holroyd, the Chief Commercial Development Officer at Old Trafford.

Partnering with SCAYLE represents a significant milestone in our journey to offer the best possible e-commerce experience. SCAYLE’s deep-rooted expertise in e-commerce coupled with their commitment to delivering an industry leading e-commerce experience for our fans, were key factors in our decision to work with them on this strategically important partnership.”

SCAYLE were equally effusive in their excitement over a partnership with one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Tobias Ring, the Managing Director at SCAYLE, said:

“Gaining Manchester United’s trust marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of becoming the number one e-commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. We are looking forward to closely partnering with the club and demonstrating our ability to elevate customer experiences on such a global and storied stage. We will give our all to co-creating an e-commerce presence that Manchester United fans are proud of and does justice to the club’s legacy of continuously redefining excellence, both on and off the pitch.”

While there has been a significant focus at Old Trafford in recent weeks over the club’s new approach being predicated on sporting competitiveness rather than commercialism, deals like this one remain essential to United functioning as a modern club.

