Manchester United confirm Dan Gore loan move



Manchester United have confirmed the departure of yet another talented youngster as Dan Gore moves to Port Vale on loan.

The 19-year-old will join the League One side for the remainder of the season as he seeks more opportunities at senior level.

Reports had suggested there were a host of teams across the football pyramid interesting in securing Gore’s services on loan, but it’s Port Vale who have won the race.

The midfielder is highly-rated by both the academy and the coaching staff at United with Erik ten Hag believed to rate his attitude and work-ethic. The Dutchman is also particularly appreciative of his calmness in possession.

Gore joined the senior squad for the pre-season tour of America and has featured regularly in match-day squads this year, underscoring his manager’s faith in him.

The 19-year-old celebrated his debut for the club in September, coming on as a substitute in the comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

He then followed this up with his Premier League debut just after Christmas, again coming off the bench to help his side secure three points at home to Aston Villa as United ran out 3-2 winners.

Gore had even been linked with an approach by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. A report by The Peoples Person revealed the German club held a long-standing interest in the youngster and were contemplating an approach in January.

United were adamant Gore was not available for a transfer, however.

Instead, the club is hopeful the exposure to senior football lower down the football pyramid will be the perfect environment for Gore to continue his development. Port Vale, currently 18th in League One, will prove a stern test for the diminutive youngster.

Gore had previously signed a new contract with the club last summer, tying him to Old Trafford until 2025. He will return to Old Trafford this summer.

Port Vale host Portsmouth at the Vale Park stadium on Saturday at 3pm if United fans are interested in potentially catching the 19-year-olds first appearances for his adopted side.

