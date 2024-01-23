Manchester United eye Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Marcus Edwards for attacking reinforcement



Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards as part of Erik ten Hag’s plan to bolster the squad’s attacking options.

Despite efforts to offload Anthony Martial, the club faces challenges due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

United’s current season has been marred by an over-reliance on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for goals.

Ten Hag, since his arrival, has shown a keen interest in reshaping the squad, identifying players like Martial for potential transfer.

However, United’s recruitment struggles have hindered the realization of these plans.

The club, grappling with Financial Fair Play limitations, is now eyeing the loan market for immediate solutions.

In a similar strategy to previous windows, where players like Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer joined on temporary deals, United is considering a six-month loan move for Choupo-Moting.

His experience and physical presence are seen as valuable assets for the latter part of the season.

Edwards, currently at Sporting CP, has also emerged as a target.

The 25-year-old English winger, known for his versatility across the front line, has been impressive this season with 11 goal contributions in 26 matches, including eight in Liga Portugal.

According to Jacque Talbot, United’s interest in Edwards is part of a broader strategy to enhance their attacking flexibility, offering an alternative to Antony, who has had a challenging season at Old Trafford.

Edwards’ potential acquisition, however, is expected to materialize in the summer, with a transfer fee of around £30 million, considering his contract runs until 2026.