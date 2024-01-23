Manchester United to bring in one January recruit to keep powder dry for summer spending spree

As things stand, Manchester United are nine days away from the winter transfer window shutting firmly until the summer.

The club has currently focused on outgoings with players such as Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri all securing temporary switches away from The Theatre of Dreams.

However, despite the importance of shifting players to free up some wage space, provide game time and just get rid of dressing room problems like Sancho, they don’t excite fans.

Incomings are the lifeblood of supporters’ interest come transfer season and United have made zero signings to date. All Premier League clubs seem hamstrung by Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which have made for a slow window up to this point. However, this could all change in the final week or so, as teams feel the pressure to make a move.

Despite the inactivity, United have been linked with numerous names as per usual, however, are any really an option for January?

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

The Cameroonian was not selected by his country for the African Cup of Nations and has seen his playing time drop with the roaring success of Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

United have been regularly linked to the 31 year old as an option to back up youngster Rasmus Hojlund in the attack. The striker has a wealth of experience, having played in the Premier League before at Stoke and then going on to bigger and better things at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

It was relayed yesterday that the Red Devils have been in contact with Bayern to take the striker on loan for six months until the summer, when INEOS can really flex their muscles financially.

Whilst nothing looks like happening yet, this one could be a goer. Choupo-Moting is reportedly keen on the move and United need help in attack from someone who has experience but will not threaten Hojlund’s long term future at the club. (January deal)

Jean-Clair Todibo

The Red Devils have been linked constantly with the Frenchman and he is clearly someone that is appreciated at Old Trafford. The French international has been in fine form for Nice, and consequently, is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all join United as potential destinations for the centre back but the Red Devils will be hoping their connections to Nice through Sir Jim Ratcliffe (whose INEOS group also own the Ligue 1 side) can help pave the way for a deal.

However, a deal almost certainly won’t happen until the summer. Nice are flying high in the league, where they sit second and Champions League qualification is a real possibility. Furthermore, they will hope to generate a bidding war in the summer to maximise the value of the defender. Crucially, it is generally accepted that United do not have any real money to spend in the winter window to convince Nice to sell now. (No January deal but on for summer)

Matthijs de Ligt

The Bayern man is another player who has recently been mentioned in the same breath as Manchester United. The 24 year old has struggled with injuries and game time under new coach Thomas Tuchel and the arrival of Kim Min-Jae in the summer.

The link to Old Trafford is also natural as the Dutchman is a former player of Erik ten Hag, and they enjoyed a lot of success together. Sky Sport in Germany recently reported that Bayern could be open to selling the defender and named United as a concrete possibility.

However Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel poured cold water over the idea of a move by claiming his side were counting on him. However, whilst January seems impossible, once again United fans will re-visit this story with interest in the summer. (No January, maybe summer)

Joshua Zirkzee

United have also been linked to Serie A attacker, Zirkzee. The Dutchman has enjoyed a breakthrough season and the Red Devils were recently said to be in “pole position” for the Dutchman.

However, a January deal looks off the cards due to Bologna’s desire to keep the player until the summer and the €50m cost of any such deal. Moreover, much like Todibo, Bologna will look to spark an auction for Zirkzee as Bayern, AC Milan and Arsenal are also all interested in signing the young striker.

All in all, it looks like if United do anything, it will be to bring in a loan striker to assist Hojlund for the rest of the season. Choupo-Moting looks as safe a bet as anyone right now, however even that deal doesn’t look close. Clearly, the Red Devils are keeping their powder dry for the summer.