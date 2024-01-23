Manchester United’s attackers dominate the Premier League’s most overpaid players

It is a well-known fact that Manchester United have overpaid on transfer fees and wages since the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The club’s 2013 panic buy of Marouane Fellaini for £27.5 million set in a motion a catastrophic transfer policy that has tarnished the side’s reputation in the transfer world. It is something that new part owners INEOS, board members Jean-Claude Blanc, Sir Dave Brailsford and new CEO, Omar Berrada, will be desperate to put right.

Ticketgum have now confirmed what we have all been thinking by statistically ranking the most overpaid players by position in the Premier League.

The outlet cross-referenced the wages of every Premier League player with their performances in the Premier League 23/24 season to “determine which

players are the most overpaid”.

The values of the players were calculated by weighting the time each player has spent on the pitch and their salary, to assess which players have contributed the most and least value to their team.

It is no shock that United are healthily represented, especially in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Four players who call Old Trafford home make up the top eight most overpaid attackers in the league. Antony is the fourth least value-for-money attacker in the division with a paltry score of 3.16 out of 10. His zero goals and 1.09 progressive passes per 90 minutes see to that. His annual wage of £10.4m also doesn’t help his cause.

Marcus Rashford has suffered a season to forget so far and it also comes as little surprise to find him joint fifth on the list with Anthony Martial. The Englishman and Frenchman share an embarrassing score of 3.55. At an annual salary of £15.6m for Rashford, 0.01 goals per 90 minutes and 0.58 progressive passes per 90 is like paying £100 for a carton of orange juice.

The final United player on the list is Rasmus Hojlund at number eight with a score of 3.79.

Things are a little bit better for the Red Devils in other departments but there is still representation in all top ten lists to highlight the problem of overpaying exists beyond the attack. The midfielder in question is also statistically by far the least value for money player at the club.

Mason Mount sits third in the list of underachieving midfielders after struggling with injury and form after his summer move for a hefty price tag. The Englishman has scored a meagre 1.43 in the value for money category, owing to his salary of £13m and return of zero goals and assists per 90 and 0.26 progressive passes per 90.

The Red Devils only have one name on the defensive list and that is of World Cup winner, Raphael Varane. The 30 year old appears in fourth place on the list with a score of 2.18. This is due to his mammoth wages of £17.68m per year.

United don’t do too badly in the goalkeeping department as Andre Onana is only joint 10th on the list. He received a comparatively gigantic score of 6.61, proving somewhat value for money. His wages of £6.24m seem decent in the context of his 0.8 clean sheets per 90 and 0.57 total of saves per 90.