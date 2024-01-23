Manchester United’s chances of landing Youssouf Fofana grow due to Monaco’s need to cut their budget

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, could be aided by the Ligue 1 club’s financial situation.

According to Footballtransfers.com, “Manchester United have long been linked with an interest in” Fofana and “the prospect of the Red Devils landing a player who could act as an ideal replacement for Casemiro has been improved”.

“Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev has reportedly asked the Raine Group, who oversaw Man Utd’s takeover process, to put the club on the market, suggesting that in the short term the Stade Louis II side could see their budget cut”.

An obvious revenue avenue for the principality is their World Cup final playing French international midfielder.

“One of the players who could be moved on is Fofana, who has been attracting covetous glances from the Premier League for many months”.

The 25 year old is traditionally more of a defensive midfielder but under new boss, Adi Hutter, the Frenchman has taken on more of an attacking role.

The central midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this campaign.

Fofana has been on United’s radar for some time and the combined element of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group desire to spend in the summer and the French side’s economic problems could finally see some movement on a deal.

It was relayed by The Peoples Person at the end of the summer transfer window that United had tried to bring in the Frenchman on loan but Monaco rejected the deal as they did not want to deal in a temporary transfer.

Fabrizio Romano also spoke about the midfielder in November claiming “Youssouf Fofana is a name attracting interest at the moment, and I can reveal that Man Utd considered him as backup option for Sofyan Amrabat (who was their top target) in the summer”.

“I can’t mention specific clubs pursuing Fofana now, it’s too early, as this is more a move for the summer than for January as he’s a key player for Monaco”.

The Old Trafford’s side interest was confirmed in December when it was reported that United “are still monitoring with interest Youssouf Fofana and are ready to take concrete steps for him soon”.

🚨👀 #ManUTD are still monitoring with interest Youssouf #Fofana and are ready to take concrete steps for him soon. 📌 #ASMonaco ask for ~€30m to evaluate proposals for the 🇫🇷 CM, whose contract expires in 2025. 🐓⚽#Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2uJrRAkqwP — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 28, 2023

Clearly the Red Devils are looking to freshen up their midfield with Casemiro’s future looking increasingly away from Old Trafford and the improbability of Sofyan Amrabat having his loan made permanent.

The club has been linked to talents such as Joao Neves and Arthur Vermeeren, but Fofana would certainly add more experience and at a much more reasonable price.