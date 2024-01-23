Manchester United’s new ticketing system behind drastic rise in official fan numbers



Manchester United’s substantial increase in official members has been attributed to the club’s new controversial ticketing system.

Previously, United season ticket holders could freely pass on their seats at Old Trafford to friends and family.

However, the club moved to change this and made it such that the transfer of seats could only happen between official members using the ticketing website.

If one is found to have breached the rules, the club have the power to level sanctions including suspensions and longer bans from attending home games.

According to The Daily Mail, this United decision has directly led many supporters to register as official members.

“In the second line of a press release announcing their latest financial figures, United said they had a record 400,000 paid-up members, ‘the largest of any global sports team.'”

“The number of official members has grown substantially in recent years – there was a 30 per cent increase last season and 19 per cent for this campaign – but the main reason behind the sudden surge is the club drastically changing their ticket system.”

“Thousands have effectively been forced to sign up to the membership scheme – the cheapest is £15 and the most expensive is £65 per season – or they would be unable to access any tickets for home games.”

According to Chris Wheeler, United sources have explained that the change in the ticketing system was implemented in an effort to stop touting.

There is an acceptance within the club that the modification has helped drive up the growth in numbers.

United return to action this Sunday when they travel to Rodney Park to take on Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils then clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on 1st February before hosting David Moyes’ West Ham three days later.

