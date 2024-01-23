Peter Schmeichel defends Andre Onana’s struggles this season



Peter Schmeichel has offered a staunch defence of Andre Onana’s struggles in goal this season for Manchester United following the Cameroonian’s big-money move from Inter Milan in the summer.

Signed for a fee in the region of £47 million, Onana was brought to Old Trafford to replace long-term goalkeeper David De Gea. The move was a clear demonstration of support for Erik ten Hag, who had never felt the Spaniard was a comfortable fit in his system.

Onana, by comparison, had already thrived under the Dutch manager during their time together in Amsterdam. They enjoyed great success at Ajax with the goalkeeper an integral part of Ten Hag’s system.

Onana then joined Inter Milan on a free in 2022. He proceeded to have a fantastic season for the Nerazzurri, particularly in the Champions League as Inter reached the final. Onana’s performances in this competition drew plaudits across Europe and led to him being nominated for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award.

A reunion with Ten Hag in Manchester appeared, therefore, a natural fit. Yet theory rarely translates into practice.

Onana has produced a catalogue of comical errors since relocating to Old Trafford. While these have not been common in the Premier League, where the goalkeeper ranks quite favourably statistically, in the Champions League he has been a disaster. It would not be an exaggeration to state Onana was single-handedly responsible for United’s dismal departure from the group stages, such was the decisive nature of his repeated mistakes.

The 27-year-old had drawn widespread criticism as a result. Many pundits have questioned the logic of United’s costly decision to replace De Gea with Onana. Yet one pundit, whose opinion is far more relevant than his peers, disagrees with these criticisms.

Peter Schmeichel, the legendary former goalkeeper at Old Trafford, contends Onana’s struggles this season are symptomatic of those of the team as a whole, rather than an indication of a lack of quality individually.

The Dane revealed this season “would be difficult for anyone” in goal for United as the team have been performing well-below the expected standard. Injuries have been pervasive, especially in defence, which Schmeichel believes is one reason why Onana has underperformed.

He also believes the Cameroonian has arrived at a club in “lot of confusion” after having impressed in Milan within a “well-drilled” team. Schmeichel asserts Inter had a “clear system” which all the players were comfortable in and knew their roles. Onana had a “clear way was he was contributing to the team”, and his teammates recognised this and responded to it accordingly.

At United, it’s not obvious whether the team is trying to play out from the back. It’s also not clear they even have the players to do so if they wanted, though Schmeichel concedes the injuries in defence have undoubtedly stymied this.

The lack of clarity and the lack of coherency at Old Trafford is manifest throughout the team. United rarely look like they know what they should be doing, instead appearing to almost be making it up as they go along.

Drawing on his goalkeeping experience, Schmeichel state this “confusion” amongst the outfield players will always spread to the goalkeeper, causing him to be unsettled and uncertain. “The goalkeeper is a part of the team…whatever happens in the team will have a reflection on the goalkeeper’s performance.”

Schmeichel concludes that if the “team isn’t working, the goalkeeper won’t work.” The Dane believes, therefore, Onana’s struggles this season are simply a symptom of a much wider problem at United. If Ten Hag is able to fix his team, his goalkeeper will naturally follow with them.

