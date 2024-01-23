Pictures: How some of the Manchester United players have been enjoying their winter break



A number of Manchester United players took time out from the club’s busy season and jetted off to Dubai with their families to enjoy their ongoing winter break.

The United players have not played since the side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 14 January.

Some of the club’s stars including Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Harry Maguire all decided to take a mini-vacation to soak up the Dubai sun.

Fernandes uploaded pictures of himself, his wife Ana Pinho and their two children relaxing and having fun.

In one picture, the United skipper is seen eating ice cream with his elder daughter Matilde and son Goncalo.

Dalot, who has been in good form this term, during a campaign in which most other United defenders have suffered various injuries, also posted pictures on Instagram of himself and his partner Claudia Pinto spending quality time together.

The pair were also accompanied by their newborn daughter Clara.

The Portuguese seemed to have found time to link up with some of his teammates for a night out – Martinez and Casemiro.

The three United stars were photographed while out at dinner and next to their respective partners.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Scott McTominay also attended a golf tournament in Dubai that was won by Rory Mcllroy.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be hoping that his players get some much-needed rest ahead of the club’s return to action on Sunday when they line up against Newport County in a fourth-round FA Cup clash at Rodney Park.

The FA Cup represents United’s most realistic and best chance of lifting some silverware during a season that has been marred by off-the-pitch issues and inconsistent performances.

The Red Devils then return to Premier League action on February 1st when they travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the moment, the team are currently seventh in the table, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa after 21 games played – and 15 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

