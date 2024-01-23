“The outcome was not positive”: Man United talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over new deal hit a snag



Talks between Manchester United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s representatives over a new deal seem to have hit a snag.

Wan-Bissaka was set to have his contract expire at the end of the current 2023/24 season but United elected to trigger the one-year extension option to secure his immediate future and prevent the possibility of him walking out as a free agent.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that despite choosing to exercise this option, United are still keen on selling Wan-Bissaka in the summer.

A number of Premier League clubs are understood to be interested in taking on the Englishman.

West Ham and Crystal Palace were mentioned to be eyeing Wan-Bissaka with a view to possibly moving in for him in a few months.

It recently emerged that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr are also admirers of the United star and are weighing up making a bid for him.

It’s thought that Al-Nassr had an approach for Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal knocked back by the Lily Whites and so have now turned their attention to Wan-Bissaka.

This is confirmed by The Daily Mail, who also reveal that the right-back’s camp and United are yet to make headway in terms of having the player sign a new deal to extend his Old Trafford stay.

“Wan-Bissaka faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after United triggered the 12-month extension in his contract in December having decided not to offer the defender a new long-term deal.”

“The 26-year-old’s agents are understood to have held further contract talks with United earlier this month but the outcome was not positive.”

Chris Wheeler points out that Palace and West Ham would not be able to match Al-Nassr’s offer if a transfer race for Wan-Bissaka were to be sparked.

In addition to Wan-Bissaka, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are also keeping tabs on Casemiro.

