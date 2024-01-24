Al-Nassr set to launch €30 million bid for Casemiro



Al-Nassr are reported to be preparing an audacious bid to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) reveals the Saudi Pro League club will table “an opening bid of €30 million” to their Old Trafford counterparts.

Al-Nassr are ready to make an opening bid of 30 million euros for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. https://t.co/LOKJh50FIl pic.twitter.com/nnjo7uCAOW — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 24, 2024

It’s a move which corroborates a recent report by The Peoples Person, detailing long-standing Saudi interest in Casemiro.

While United continue to value the Brazilian’s quality and experience, his combination of age and wages is a long-term concern. Casemiro will turn 33 next season and is reported to be on a contract worth in the region of £300,000 a week.

As such, if United were able to command a sizeable fee for the midfielder, it would help them to invest in a younger alternative, who may be more suited to the demands Erik ten Hag places on his midfielders.

Casemiro has struggled at the heart of United’s midfield this year after such an impressive debut season in England. A tactical shift, which relies on Casemiro to function more as a deep-lying playmaker, has not proven fruitful.

The Brazilian has also been ruled out for the past three months with a serious hamstring injury. While he is set to return imminently, it’s a timely reminder that Father Time is not on Casemiro’s side and injuries may continue to flare up.

Consequently, United would consider his departure if the “price was right.” A €30 million euro is unlikely to satisfy this demand, however.

United brought Casemiro to Manchester from Madrid in a deal worth a total of £70 million on a four-year contract.

As such, from a financial fair play perspective, this would amortise to a transfer worth £17.5 million a season on the club’s balance sheet. With two-and-half-years left on this deal, it will likely require a much larger offer from Al-Nassr for United to consider letting Casemiro leave.

The recent emergence of the prodigiously talented Kobbie Mainoo – the long-term solution for United’s midfield – has further complicated the Brazilian’s position.

Casemiro appears the ideal mentor for Mainoo, as he would not hinder the 18-year-old’s development in the team over the long run. He could also prove the perfect partner to Mainoo given their respective skillsets overlap complimentarily.

Conversely, United appear to have already found their replacement for the Brazilian in the young Englishman, further enhancing the allure of cashing in while Casemiro’s stock remains high.

