Andre Onana shows class despite being benched for Cameroon’s crucial AFCON tie

Andre Onana shook off any disappointment about being dropped for Cameroon’s huge African Cup of Nations tie versus Gambia and was seen wildly encouraging his teammates from the sidelines.

The Mirror reports that “Andre Onana might have lost his place in Cameroon ‘s starting XI, but he made clear his desire for the Indomitable Lions to kick on in the Africa Cup of Nations”.

Cameroon made incredibly hard work of their opponents and needed two late goals to secure the win and therefore qualification for the next round.

The United goalkeeper’s replacement hardly covered himself in glory during the loss, so national team boss, Rigobert Song, will have a tough decision to make for the upcoming knockout games.

It was relayed here yesterday that the former Ajax man had been surprisingly dropped for the vital game.

Tensions are obviously on the rise between player and coach as The Athletic suggested when they highlighted the inability of the Cameroonian FA, their manager and player to sing from the same hymn sheet about the curious events of Onana’s late arrival to the training camp.

The outlet has predicted that tensions could soon boil over again and that could certainly be true if Song continues to bench the player that came out of international retirement to represent his nation specifically at the AFCON.

Despite the sting of starting on the bench, “Onana was not feeling sorry for himself, though. Throughout the game, he could be seen encouraging his team-mates as they chased the result they needed to stay in the tournament”.

This is not the first time that the keeper has been seen acting as a cheerleader.

When Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa, the eccentric keeper ran down the whole length of the pitch to wildly celebrate with his teammates.

Onana can certainly be criticised for his ability in goal and his suitability for this current United side. However, one thing that cannot seemingly be questioned is his desire for his team to win and joy in others’ success.

Nonetheless, the former Inter Milan man will be desperate to make a return between the sticks for his nation in the next round of the competition.

The tale of Onana’s story with the AFCON and his nation has turned and twisted like a meandering river. Who could possibly predict what will happen next?