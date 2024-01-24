Anthony Martial undergoes groin surgery, out for 10 weeks minimum



It has been a season marred by injuries for Manchester United and now their number nine is set to be sidelined for more than two months.

Anthony Martial, who was struggling for fitness and had been asked to train alone, is said to have undergone a groin surgery as per ESPN reporter Rob Dawson.

This means he will be out for a minimum 10 weeks but knowing the Frenchman, it could be for much longer and possibly last the whole season.

“Man United confirm Anthony Martial has now undergone groin surgery and is expected to be out for 10 weeks,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Martial out

The France international’s last appearance came in the humiliating 0-3 loss at the hands of Bournemouth and since then, Erik ten Hag has not really spoken about Martial.

The Peoples Person had reported that the player was in consultation with the club regarding the surgery and it seems United gave the green light for the player to go under the knife.

If it was a more important player, Ten Hag might have asked for him to play on using painkillers as Lisandro Martinez had done at the start of the campaign.

But the Dutch boss does not have much faith in the former Monaco starlet, having seen his lackadaisical displays up close for one-and-a-half seasons now.

The club have released an official statement on the player.

“Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates.

“We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

End of United career

This could mean Martial might not don the United jersey ever again as game time will be hard to acquire for a player coming off a major surgery and lacking in fitness and motivation.

This campaign, the 28-year-old has managed 19 appearances and scored only twice and the club have decided not to trigger the one-year extension option in his contract.

Ten Hag was hoping for more from the United No 9 considering Rasmus Hojlund was raw and he needed more support so as to not overburden him in his debut campaign.

The Frenchman has missed 31 games in the last two seasons with five different injuries and it is better for United to cut their losses rather than hope to recoup at least a part of their initial fee.

After years of underperformance following his €60 million arrival, Martial is finally set to leave in the summer, having barely come close to reaching his potential.