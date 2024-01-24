Argentine wonderkid Aaron Anselmino on Man United’s radar



Manchester United have struggled defensively this season due to a mixture of injuries and poor form while the futures of several key stars are also up in the air.

All four of Erik ten Hag’s regular centre-backs have been sidelined for varying lengths of time with the Dutchman forced to start academy graduate Willy Kambwala against West Ham in the Premier League.

United have lost 14 games this campaign already and conceded the second-most goals in the Champions League group stages leading to an embarrassing last-place finish.

Raphael Varane’s contract is set to expire next summer along with Jonny Evans. United are open to moving on the Frenchman while the new INEOS regime will have the final say on the Northern Ireland international.

Defensive overhaul being planned

The Red Devils have been linked with a slew of centre-backs like Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Giorgio Scalvini, and Leny Yoro just to name a few.

Boca Juniors’ prodigiously talented defender Aaron Anselmino is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

As per Planeta Boca Juniors, United, AC Milan and Everton were three of the clubs who enquired about the 18-year-old’s availability having been made aware of his emergence as a force to keep an eye on.

With big clubs lurking, the Argentine outfit proceeded to sign a long-term deal with Anselmino which will keep him at La Bombonera till 2028 until someone decides to pay his release clause.

The new contract saw his release clause increased to €25 million and with only five senior appearances under his belt, that figure sounds outlandish at the moment.

“Aaron Anselmino has only a handful of games in Boca, but the scouting of the world’s biggest clubs has already detected his potential and this transfer market both Manchester United and Milan made inquiries for him.

“A few days ago, Anselmino signed his renewal with Boca: his new contract links him with Boca until December 2028. Aaron Anselmino’s termination clause increases its value and is now valued at 25 million euros.

United enquired about Argentine wonderkid

“Boca only sells it through it: if Milan or Manchester United want it, they will have to reward Xeneize with the very high figure.

“Both clubs and Everton of England came to make inquiries with the footballer’s entourage to find out his intentions during this transfer market. For this reason, Boca moved chips and accelerated the renewal.”

As seen from Brighton’s smart recruitment from the South American market, there is a lot of value that can be added.

Bringing in another Argentine to play alongside fan-favourite Lisandro Martinez could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run with Anselmino most comfortable playing on the right-hand side of defence.

But for now, unless Boca decide to reduce their asking price, a wait-and-watch policy should be adopted.