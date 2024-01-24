Galatasaray planning shock swoop for Christian Eriksen in January



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has struggled to pick a stable midfield pair, partly due to injury and also because of poor form exhibited by his players.

The first few games of the season showed that Casemiro was struggling to adjust to the manager’s new demands and was subsequently injured.

Loan signing Sofyan Amrabat got a chance to play in his stead but has so far failed to prove his worth and is unlikely to earn a permanent contract.

New signing Mason Mount has been injured for most of the season while Ten Hag has tried Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, and Christian Eriksen in the No 8 role but things have not worked out.

Eriksen’s struggles

The Dane, who remains the club’s best passer, seems to have lost a yard of pace and really struggles when playing against elite opposition.

He has started 11 times this campaign, while last season, the midfielder had started 37 times and was the go-to partner alongside the Brazilian.

The 31-year-old’s contract is valid until 2025 and he is unlikely to earn an extended stay with INEOS likely to bring in new faces in the summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with an exit to Saudi Arabia but the option of staying in Europe also remains as revealed by Turkish outlet Star.

They have claimed that Galatasaray are interested in the Denmark international and are prepared to make a loan bid which is expected to include an obligation to buy in the summer.

The price is not mentioned but considering he came to United as a free agent, it would represent a profit, something the club has earned very few times in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Turkish giants had put in a loan request for Eriksen earlier which was swiftly knocked back and hence the decision to include a compulsory buy option.

Gala want Eriksen

“Galatasaray is interested in Christian Eriksen, who plays for Manchester United. It was stated that a loan offer was made to the 31-year-old Danish star, who can play not only behind the striker but also as a playmaker in the center, but United rejected Galatasaray.

“Galatasaray will knock on Manchester United’s door with a new offer package for Eriksen. It was stated that Cim Bom will this time propose a rental formula that includes a compulsory purchase clause.”

The report also mentions that there have been “positive meetings” between the club and the player’s camp in this regard.

It will be interesting to see where United stand regarding this. With Casemiro back, Mount expected to return soon and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, Eriksen might not be top pick any more.