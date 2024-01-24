Gary Neville lauds Sir Jim Ratcliffe for starting Man United “disruption very quickly” with Omar Berrada’s appointment



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move to complete a major coup by naming Omar Berrada as the club’s new chief executive.

Over the weekend, news broke that United had successfully managed to poach Berrada from Manchester City and convinced him to defect to the Red Devils.

Berrada’s appointment was confirmed later on by the club in a public statement.

He is expected to officially start work at Old Trafford either in the summer or in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain was left shocked by his right-hand man’s decision to leave the Premier League champions for pastures anew at United.

Neville, who has been very critical of the Glazers, weighed in on Berrada’s imminent arrival and explained that on paper, it seems like a very shrew acquisition.

In particular, the former defender praised the way INEOS went about securing Berrada’s services – in a quiet and precise manner without making much noise or fuss.

Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast, “It’s a big job to be CEO of Man Utd, when you think of all the things he has to go at. But there are also some pretty easy wins straight away. Communication I think is really important, to have that voice that the club haven’t had for the last 10 years. He can form part of a new management structure that can build trust with the fans, us and everybody that watches the club.”

“They’ve not had someone who has operated in football for a long time, and that’s really important. but it’s a big task, and all eyes are going to be on him. He’s obviously had a brilliant, amazing grounding at Man City and Barcelona, two of the most successful clubs of the last 15 years.”

“It looks like Man Utd are making more sound decisions and are on the right track and that can only be a positive. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not going to come in and not disrupt things. The disruption has started pretty quickly. It was obvious. They hadn’t got a CEO, because Richard Arnold stepped down.”

He added, “They haven’t got a sporting director, and they haven’t got a notable head of recruitment. Those are three roles where owners are most exposed, with the money that gets spent on players, the revenues that get driven. It’s part of what I would imagine is a triangle of appointments I’d expect to see in the next few months.”

Neville expressed hope that Berrada’s appointment at the club is the start of a “more serious football project” at United under the new regime being led by Ratcliffe.

The eight-time Premier League winner suggested that Berrada’s exit from the Etihad could have been motivated by the fact that there wasn’t a clear path to the top at Man City.

He gave his theory that Berrada may have been second or third in command and didn’t see a way to become the top man.

The Sky Sports pundit noted, “What I did like about it, is that it was almost stealth, in the sense it wasn’t a massive build-up over a few months that dragged out. It just happened quickly. I like that about it.”

Neville called for a sporting director to be brought in next and admitted that it’s staggering the Glazers never sanctioned the signing of one.

The 48-year-old delved into Berrada’s credentials and qualifications and exclaimed that his acumen across both business and football makes him a stellar addition to United’s backroom staff.

He warned against putting too much pressure on Berrada early in his United tenure.

