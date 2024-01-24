INEOS accelerates change and target three new arrivals at staff level after CEO signing



For years, experts have said that change at Manchester United needs to come from the top and no single player/manager can turn it around.

INEOS have recognised the same in their short spell at the club and major changes have already been afoot.

After the coup of Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the new CEO, the new owners are showing no signs of stopping.

Football Insider reports that the club is targeting new arrivals at three major positions- Technical Chief Scout, Sporting Director, and Head of Recruitment.

After years of a banker like Ed Woodward effectively doing two of those three jobs and passing on that remit to John Murtough, who had never done anything like this before, winds of change are finally blowing.

Of these three jobs, the search for Sporting Director and Head of Recruitment has been an open secret.

Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchel have been reported as the favourites for those roles in the past but the situation remains fluid for now, especially in the wake of Berrada’s signing.

However, the development of the club looking for a new Technical Chief Scout is a major development.

United, especially under Erik ten Hag, have been guilty of buying players in a narrow scope, with the scope being a player who is known to the manager from before his time at the club.

Ed Woodward once proudly proclaimed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka had been selected from a database of more than 800 right-backs when every fan on the corner of the street could have named him as a chief target.

Revamping the scouting department to align it with the progressive vision INEOS has for the club should have been a major goal for the new owners and that looks likely to be the case.

All these changes are unlikely to bring immediate improvement on the field but just like the rot at the top took decades to set in, United are on their way to rectifying the same under boyhood United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

