INEOS keen to get Raphael Varane’s wages off the books



Manchester United’s defence has been far from watertight this campaign, conceding the second-most goals en route to an embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League.

Manager Erik ten Hag has hardly been able to pick a stable back four with all the big-name stars missing due to injury for varying lengths of time.

Raphael Varane’s United career has been extremely injury-ridden with the Frenchman missing close to 40 games since his move to Old Trafford two seasons ago.

The Dutch manager was forced to overlook the former Real Madrid star for two months this season as he simply could not trust a player whose injury record was so troublesome.

Varane’s contract situation

And now, despite revealing his wish to retire in Manchester, the World Cup winner could be set to leave in the summer transfer window.

The former France international’s contract is set to end in the summer of 2024 instead of 2025 as earlier publicised.

And United had reportedly opted against triggering the one-year extension option in his deal which had not pleased the 30-year-old.

And Football Insider have claimed that the club want to get rid of Varane’s extremely high wages from the books as the INEOS regime plan to bring about a more efficient wage structure.

There were plans of offering the centre-back a new deal on reduced wages but no urgency is being shown from the club’s end which could signify a parting of ways is in order.

“Man United are preparing to allow Raphael Varane to depart Old Trafford at the end of his contract in June, sources have told Football Insider.

Varane on his way out in the summer

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Red Devils are in “no rush” to green-light an extension for the centre-back.

“It is believed an exit is the most likely outcome with club chiefs keen to get Varane’s big wages off the books at Old Trafford.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly open to getting Casemiro’s wages off the books as well, with a potential contract termination proposal also being studied.

Varane was offered a similar deal when he first arrived with the four-time Champions League winner reportedly earning £340,000-a-week.

For now, the defender is said to be focussed on helping his club end the season well and no talks regarding a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club has surfaced.