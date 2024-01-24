INEOS’ true remit reported to be more than just footballing operations at Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already allayed many fears of fans about how much change they can truly bring to the club while holding just a 25% stake.

With the signing of Omar Berrada as the new CEO, Richard Arnold leaving, and more incomings and outgoings to follow at the executive level, their revolution is truly underway.

Now, a report by The Athletic reveals that this 25% stake might only be something that is in writing.

The report states that United recently held a call with the staff, making it clear that INEOS’ remit is not limited to football operations only.

In the deal signed by the parties, it was Sir Jim took full control of footballing operations with his stake but the commercial side was going to be run by the Glazers.

Such a unique arrangement was doubted by experts and now this report is a positive sign.

On the call, it was revealed that the Glazers have allowed Sir Jim and his team to liaise with them on commercial decisions as well.

It makes sense since, as much as Ed Woodward tried to convince fans otherwise, sporting performance does impact revenue.

Therefore, INEOS’ scope at United will be more “broadly defined” as the report states.

In a huge statement of declaration, the report says that Glazers will go as far as to allow the incoming owner to “drive change beyond the club’s training base”.

To that effect, it is worth noting that Sir Jim has already had talks with local councillors and fans about the redevelopment of the stadium.

Finally, in what will come as music to the ears of the fans, the call by the club to the staff made it clear that “change is necessary and coming”.

It also had an eerie tone as some people could be about to lose their jobs, as United’s negotiations manager has recently left.

However, the winds of change are blowing at Old Trafford, and more will be getting swept in it.

