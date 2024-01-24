John Barnes doesn’t believe Jarrad Branthwaite is ready for Manchester United move



Manchester United’s strategy in the transfer market has been the bane of the existence of most fans under the Glazers.

With INEOS coming in hoping to revolutionise the way United operate in the market, especially with the hiring of qualified people to run that department, improvement is expected.

However, John Barnes, one of the greatest English players of all time, said in an interview that he doesn’t believe one target of theirs will be a smart signing.

United’s search for a defensive overhaul has led them to the door of Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton.

Branthwaite has made 18 appearances for Everton this season and under Sean Dyche, has risen to become one of the most dependable members of the first team.

Still, flourishing at Everton and rising to the challenge of playing for United are two vastly different, things, as Barnes alludes to.

He says it’s “too early” to link Branthwaite to United and the idea that the player will solve the malaise at the club is “crazy and ridiculous”.

Barnes urged people to “let him grow” as “he’s a good player” but “hasn’t set the world alight” at Everton.

For United, this would be a familiar tale of buying a young player in a successful environment and plunging them into the chaos of Old Trafford, seeing the development scale stutter.

Amad only recently emerged from the rubble after a successful loan move while Facundo Pellistri is still struggling to find his footing.

Ultimately, questions will be asked of the scouting department if United do go for Branthwaite because the idea that there isn’t a defender available on the market better and financially more attractive than him is hard to believe.

However, the questions might get answered if Branthwaite arrives at Old Trafford and somehow manages to raise his game.

In that case, the club will get their leader of the backline for the next decade. High risk and high reward, but still much better than buying someone like Raphael Varane or Casemiro who the club is struggling to shift now.

