John Barnes reveals how “impressed” he is with Kobbie Mainoo



John Barnes has revealed how “impressed” he has been with Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence this season at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

Barnes warned, however, that the 18-year-old was not the “type of player” to help catapult the club back to the summit of English football.

The former Liverpool winger contends that while Mainoo is doing “everything he can and should be doing” for his team, United should be mindful of not putting too much pressure on him.

They should also not expect the midfielder to be the team’s talisman, despite Barnes believing Mainoo is good enough to be a “regular” in Erik ten Hag’s side.

“If you expect him all of a sudden to drive Manchester United forward and take them to where they want to be, I don’t think he’s that type of player and it shouldn’t be put on his shoulders,” Barnes revealed.

The ex-football-turned-pundit did conclude that he has “been very, very impressed” with Mainoo, however.

And while Barnes’ assessment of the academy graduate is undoubtedly positive, it also constitute a limited analysis of the 18-year-old.

Mainoo is the exact type of player who will drive his team forward and take his club back to where they want to be. And that’s because United’s midfield has been starved of the skillset Mainoo provides since the days of Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick.

The 18-year-old is as comfortable receiving the ball from his defence as he is dribbling with it going against opposition defenders.

His passing range – both long and short – is excellent. He’s press-resistant, owing to his potent pairing of technique and strength, while retaining excellent defensive awareness and positioning.

Mainoo also demonstrates a maturity which belies his years.

It’s not normal for an 18-year-old to make his first Premier League start in midfield away to Everton at a raucous Goodison Park. It’s even less normal for him to be the best player on that pitch.

But that’s what Mainoo was that day; and he’s largely been United’s best midfielder in every game since that point, with the odd exception here and there.

While Barnes has every right to be “impressed” with the youngster, he misses the mark with his assessment of Mainoo as a potential talisman. That’s exactly what the midfielder will prove to be over the coming years.

