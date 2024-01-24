Manchester United are the only English club to have held “formal talks” for Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are the only club in England who have entered formal talks for Joshua Zirkzee.

It has recently been reported that the Mancunian side were in “pole position” for the Dutch striker, despite heavy interest from the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan and former side, Bayern Munich.

This information is corroborated by Football Talk who reported that, “Manchester United are the only Premier League club to begin formal talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee”.

Speaking to the website, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed “Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks. Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price”.

The sports reporter went on to comment that the player’s breakthrough season has led those at United to advance their interest in the tall striker.

There was “never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club”.

The 22 year old has been in fine form this year, scoring seven and assisting twice in 19 Serie A games for Bologna. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

Football Talk claim that the player may have room for development in his finishing skills but that fellow Dutchman, Erik ten Hag will believe he can develop this aspect of the player’s skillset.

It is clear that the Red Devils see something in the player, who has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in playing style.

Reports from Germany claimed that while a deal in the winter window was out of the question, the player has a release clause of €40m in the summer.

Recent reports suggest that United may be prepared to go to €50m to blow their competition out of the water, although reports from Italy this morning suggest that even this figure may be fantasy.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that “the 22-year-old has a release clause of 40 million euros but that option is only available to his former club, Bayern Munich. For others, the price is double”.

Bologna want to hold on and have slapped a mammoth price tag of €80m to fend off interested clubs. Gazzetta cite the fee United paid for Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta as “a reference” for the figure.

It remains to be seen whether United or Arsenal will go that high in the summer or whether the price will drop once Bologna feel ready to sell.