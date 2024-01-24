Manchester United handed ticket boost for trip to Newport County

Manchester United return to action this weekend with a trip to Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It will be United’s first meeting with the Welsh side and Erik ten Hag will be desperate to avoid an embarrassing exit to the League Two minnows.

Newport are one of the lowest ranked teams left in this year’s competition and having United in town will no doubt represent the highlight of their season.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Newport are set to increase their stadium capacity for United’s visit in what promises to be a historic day for the club and it’s fans.

United will, as ever, be represented by a strong travelling fan contingent and have been handed a boost in terms of allotted numbers.

The Daily Mail report that United supporters will be afforded extra tickets largely due to the temporary stand being built at Rodney Parade.

It’s confirmed United have been given 1,433 tickets for the tie, which is more than they will have for their trip to Luton Town in the Premier League.

United received more than 12,000 applications for the Newport clash, around 10 for every seat they have been given, underlining the incredible support the club carries.

Ten Hag and his troops will be hoping to get the job done with minimal fuss and secure a safe passage to the next round where the competition will heat up.

United are slowly getting players back to fitness and will be expecting a strong second half to a campaign that has been underwhelming to say the least.

Well behind the chasing pack in the league and out of Europe, the FA Cup represents United’s last chance of picking up some silverware this season.

Ten Hag knows what it takes to get to the latter stages of the Cup having reached the final last year, and no doubt the Dutchman will be desperate to go one better this time around.