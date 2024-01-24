Manchester United keen to hand Scott McTominay new deal after he “won over” Erik ten Hag



Manchester United are reportedly prepared to reward Scott McTominay with a new contract after he changed Erik ten Hag’s mind about his place in the team.

Last summer, McTominay was one of the players whose exits Ten Hag was open to sanction.

Clubs like West Ham, Fulham and Bayern Munich all expressed interest in the Scotland international but nothing materialized. He ended up staying at United instead.

He has been in good form this season, at least in front of goal. He has five goals in 18 league appearances for the Red Devils.

From looking set to depart Old Trafford just a few months ago, McTominay now seems to be one of Ten Hag’s trusted lieutenants.

According to The Sun, the Carrington academy graduate is on track to be handed a new deal after he “won over” the manager.

United are understood to be keen on securing McTominay’s future considering his current terms expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

As per the newspaper, the club want to initiate talks soon regarding the option of activating a clause to extend the 27-year-old’s contract by a further year.

The Sun explain that a source told them, “Scott has turned his career around at Manchester United. He’s been one of the few bright points of a dismal season so far and has showed a new side to his game, scoring goals from midfield. He, along with Harry Maguire, were very close to joining other clubs in the summer.”

“But now both players are seen as part of the future. The owners are very keen to invest in British players which is why Scott is likely to be offered an additional year on his current deal. Scott is at the stage of his career where he wants to be playing football week in, week out.”

“If he can be assured that he will get that at Manchester United then there’s no club in the world he’d rather be at, and he’ll stay for many years. But if he’s going to be a bit part player he may need to move and make that next step. Scott and his advisors know there will be no shortage of takers, but they will obviously be looking at what Manchester United may offer and he will then make a decision from there.”

It’s believed that United’s main priority is to ensure that the midfielder does not leave for nothing in 2025 – an unthinkable scenario.

However, i offer a completely different opinion with respect to McTominay’s contractual situation at United.

Pete Hall states that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is closing in on the ratification of his investment by the Premier League, is plotting a £100m fire sale of United’s unwanted stars, starting with Mason Greenwood.

Hall reveals that McTominay forms part of the group of players Ratcliffe is open to offloading. As an academy product, cashing in on McTominay would represent 100 per cent profit for the club in the eyes of Financial Fair Play rules.

Hall divulges, “Greenwood is not the only academy product United may well dispense of. Despite his goal return this season, Scott McTominay is seen as replaceable, with the hope West Ham come back in for the Scot this summer.”

Getting rid of McTominay in the summer, especially if midfield reinforcements are secured, certainly makes more sense than giving him a new deal.

