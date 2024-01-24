Home » Manchester United linked with a move for Victor Osimhen who’s ready to leave

Manchester United linked with a move for Victor Osimhen who's ready to leave

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox


Manchester United have been linked with a sensational move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) contends United are one of a number of clubs across Europe believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, including Chelsea and Real Madrid. The reporter reveals Osimhen is “ready to leave” Naples this summer as he plots his next move.

Napoli have suffered a downturn in form this season after the emotional high of their first Serie A win in thirty-three years last season.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Gli Azzurri established themselves as one of the best, and most effective, teams in Europe. They finished sixteen points clear of second-place Lazio in the league, only losing four games all season.

Osimhen was fundamental to this success. Thirty-one goals and four assists in thirty-nine appearances in all competitions made the Nigerian one of the most deadly strikers in Europe.

Spalletti would depart at the end of the season, however, to take on the Italian national team role. His replacement – Rudi Garcia – did not gel well with his new team, leading to a dramatic reversal in Napoli’s fortunes this year.

Garcia was sacked after just sixteen games and replaced by Walter Mazzarri in November.

Napoli have not fared much better with the managerial change, however. They languish in 9th in Serie A, twenty-one points behind leaders Juventus. Mazzarri also saw his side depart the Coppa Italia in the round-of-sixteen, courtesy of an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Frosinone.

Naturally, Osimhen’s form has mirrored his team’s.

Eight goals and two assists in eighteen matches is a reasonable return given the circumstances, but a long way from the heights of last season. It would still make the striker the top scorer at Old Trafford, however.

United are believed to be targeting a “top-class striker” this summer as part of the INEOS’ sporting team’s plans to overhaul Erik ten Hag’s squad. Only Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer goals than United in the Premier League this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to want a new centre-forward at Harry Kane’s level to buttress this misfiring forward line. While this will not be possible, as Kane exists in a class of his own, Osimhen may constitute the next best thing who will be available in the summer.

The 25-year-old recently revealed he has “already made up my mind” over his next move this summer. He’s also believed to have a long-standing interest in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, he has referenced Didier Drogba as a hero of his with Chelsea reported to be at the front of the queue for his services. Similarly, Old Trafford officials want their new centre-forward to be able to play with Rasmus Hojlund, rather than instead of. As such, a traditional number nine in the mould of Osimhen may not fit this mould.

The Peoples Person wouldn’t put too much faith in this link, despite how exciting a move it would be.

