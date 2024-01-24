Manchester United negotiations manager Sam Barnett leaves the club

Manchester United’s negotiations manager, Sam Barnett, has left the club.

This is according to the website, Training Ground Guru, who report that “negotiations manager Sam Barnett has left Manchester United after seven years”.

“Barnett joined the Reds in December 2016 as a Player Accountant, which involved spending a significant proportion of his time on player contracts”.

“In January 2020, Barnett took on the new role of Football Negotiations Manager, working closely with former Director of Negotiations Matt Judge. United are unusual – perhaps unique – in having a stand-alone negotiations team. This was set up by former Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward and current Football Director John Murtough, in order to formulate and execute transfer strategy and deals”.

Two separate reports yesterday indicating how little value for money the team is getting from their players and another that focused on United’s poor sales record, hardly backs up Barnett’s work over the years.

However, “Barnett’s primary focus was with the Women’s and Academy teams, although he did also support the first team when required. United put a big emphasis on signing overseas players in the 16 to 21 age bracket before Brexit regulations came into force on December 31st 2020”.

This resulted in the signings of Alejandro Garnacho, Willy Kambwala and Alvaro Fernandez. Therefore, the finance man should leave the club with some praise.

Barnett is the latest employee to make way in the INEOS revolution at the club.

Richard Arnold has already left the club and it is highly likely that John Murtough will follow him out of the door.

United announced on Saturday that they had brought in Omar Berrada as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford have already joined Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the board and they club have been extensively linked to bringing in new blood for the football department such as Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell.

United will no doubt aim to revamp how they negotiate deals once they complete the audit they are currently carrying out at the club. As previously mentioned, how the Mancunian side conducts itself in transfer and contract negotiations is an obvious source of improvement.