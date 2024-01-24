Manchester United to stand largely pat for remainder of window in terms of outgoings after busy January

Manchester United have had a busy window in terms of outgoings this January.

Donny van de Beek has gone on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla. Sergio Reguilon has also had his loan spell ended early by the Red Devils and he has traded Manchester for Brentford.

There have also been some academy loans, such as Rhys Bennett heading to Stockport in search of valuable first team minutes and Dan Gore is heading out on loan to Port Vale, as announced yesterday.

Alvaro Fernandez has also completed a loan move to Benfica.

However, the future of some players is still very much up in the air.

Anthony Martial

The much-maligned Frenchman’s future is one of the most discussed issues of late at Old Trafford. There were reports earlier in the window that the striker’s agent had flown to Turkey to seek a deal with one of the Turkish giants’ but he was ultimately unsuccessful. The ultra-reliable Fabrizio Romano also commented that there was a chance the attacker could end his nine year stay at the club in this window.

However, despite the rumours, Martial’s agent put such rumours to bed by asserting that the 28 year old would be staying at Old Trafford until the end of his deal. Moreover, if United don’t bring in a loan striker this window, they wouldn’t want to get rid anyway as they would be sorely lacking for number nine cover. (STAY)

Casemiro

Last season it would have been unthinkable, but since the Brazilian’s form began to drop off a cliff in August and the injury issues he has suffered this year began, rumours around a departure for the Champions League winner have swirled.

INEOS also apparently see the player as a prime example of someone to move on to free up wage space and are reportedly even prepared to lose out on £20m to cut their losses by releasing the midfield general.

Therefore, the player has been heavily linked to Saudi Arabia, however, it is unlikely that the club will sanction any deal with just over a week left in the transfer window. Casemiro may not be first choice any more with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, but he will still have a role to play in United’s season. Like Martial, the summer could well be a different story. (STAY)

Raphael Varane

The World Cup winner has also been rumoured to be on the chopping block at United for most of the season. There was an apparent falling out between the player and manager over his non-selection in the Manchester derby and Ten Hag’s preference for Jonny Evans this season.

This has led to the player being linked with a return to Real Madrid and as usual, Saudi Arabia. Much like Casemiro however, the defender won’t be sold in January. Whilst United are slowly getting options back with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw returning to training, the club has been cursed with injuries all season, especially at the heart of the defence. Any move for the French international would need to wait until the summer. Here it would appear likely, as like his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, INEOS seem keen to free the club of his huge wages. (STAY)

Amad Diallo

The Ivorian probably stands a better chance of leaving the club on loan than the previously mentioned players. He has recently returned to action from a serious injury that had kept him out since the summer tour.

Amad did seem certain to stay as Ten Hag was very complimentary of his skillset but rumours have resurfaced again that the 21 year old’s immediate future may be elsewhere. There are a range of clubs including Sunderland, Middlesborough and Southampton who have all been credited with a move.

However, unless the loan move is incredibly tempting, Amad will most likely want to stay and take the chance to make the right wing spot his own. Alejandro Garnacho has filled in to great effect but he is not a natural right winger. Antony’s appalling form also won’t scare off Amad. (STAY)

Facundo Pellistri

By far the most likely candidate to move on is the Uruguayan. Despite the injury and form issues various wingers at the club have suffered, the 22 year old has still not been able to force his ways into the Dutch coach’s plans.

Therefore, he has been linked to clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and most notably, Granada. However, a deal to La Liga seems to be stalling due to the player’s wage demands.

AS Roma have now also apparently entered the race.

Despite no club being successful in whisking off the South American, it is still likely the player will move on though, maybe even permanently, as it appears he will never get the required opportunities to make the first team at United. (GO)