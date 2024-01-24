“No negotiations and no discussions”: Lille president says Man United target Leny Yoro won’t be sold in January



Lille OSC president Olivier Létang has come out with a stern warning that highly-rated defender and reported Manchester United target Leny Yoro will not be sold this month under any circumstances.

Yoro is understood to be one of the names on United’s wishlist of potential reinforcements to the backline.

The 2024 summer transfer window is slowly shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Red Devils, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS poised to take charge of the club’s movements in the market.

Alongside Yoro, other defenders on United’s radar include Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Antonio Silva (Benfica) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen).

Ten Hag’s side will need to ward off significant competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the services of the impressive Yoro.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Lille were open to offering foreign clubs that come in for the 18-year-old a discount.

Les Dogues are not too keen to sell one of their best players to PSG who are a direct domestic rival. It was indicated that Lille’s offer of a cut price is in alignment with United’s transfer strategy, which involves agreeing a deal for the centre-back this month but letting Lille keep him until the end of the Ligue 1 season.

However, Yoro’s representative, superagent Jorge Mendes, is thought to be inclined to have his client join PSG.

Lille president, Létang, spoke to French publication Le Parisien and strongly stated that his side will not entertain any approaches for Yoro during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The player’s contract expires in 2025 and he does not want to sign a new one with the possibility of moving to a big club on the cards.

Létang said about Yoro, “Leny Yoro will not leave in January.”

“So there are no negotiations and no discussions, contrary to what some are saying.” He insisted, “I read somewhere that I had set a price, which is completely false.”

Despite Létang’s remarks, it’s clear a transfer for Yoro is almost guaranteed. The Lille president, as he will firmly be aware, is only delaying the inevitable.

