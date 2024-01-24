Omar Berrada could play crucial role in bringing Karim Benzema to Manchester United



INEOS truly kickstarted their revolution at Manchester United when they poached Omar Berrada from Manchester City to be United’s new Chief Executive.

Berrada played a major role in transforming City into the giant (infamous) it is today with his role crucial in player signings, club restructuring, sponsorships and more.

However, one thing that made fans giddy was his key role in getting the signing of Erling Haaland over the line.

And now, as per a report by French outlet L’Equipe, he could be about to repeat that trick at United, albeit at a lower level.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that Karim Benzema has made it clear that he wants to leave Al-Ittihad, at least temporarily.

With United needing striking reinforcements and devoid of transfer money to spend, bringing in Benzema to supercharge the second half of the campaign could be ideal.

Berrada could play a key role in that deal since the report states that he has very good relations with the directors of Al-Ittihad.

It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad is one of the teams that are backed by the Saudi Arabian PIF which also backs teams like Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and more.

City made bank last summer when they profited from the Saudi wave, raking in the cash for Riyadh Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.

A transfer in the opposite direction this January is now a mooted prospect although it’s important to note that Berrada hasn’t actually started working at United.

However, the same didn’t stop Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team from appointing him in the first place so that particular scenario shouldn’t be a hassle.

Still, with only seven days remaining in the window and INEOS generally looking to move away from short-term moves for big names, this remains an unlikely deal.

Not many fans would complain if this were to happen but the prospect is only a remote one.

