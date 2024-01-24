Option to make Facundo Pellistri’s loan to Granada a permanent one could be included



Manchester United are planning more exits in January with game time set to be at a premium while plenty of loan deals having the option to be made permanent as the club prepares for a major summer.

Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have joined Sevilla and Benfica respectively and both clubs could make the loan deals permanent in the summer.

Another player who has heavily been linked with a loan departure is Facundo Pellistri but the destination keeps shifting.

PSV Eindhoven were said to be in the lead at one stage before Granada overtook them. Recent reports had stated that a move to La Liga had stalled over wage disagreements.

Pellistri’s future

AS Roma were rumoured to a late entrant but the latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to suggest a move to Granada is back on.

There were murmurs of a permanent exit for the Uruguayan, who has hardly been trusted by Ten Hag but those were rubbished when news came that the club was eager to tie down the 22-year-old on a new long-term deal before agreeing any temporary exits.

🚨⚪️🔴 Granada are closing in on Facu Pellistri loan deal from Manchester United! The agreement is getting closer as talks moving fast, more contacts today to get it done between all parties. Green light from the player revealed 10 days ago, now almost there. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/rVh8rEvzTr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

TeamTalk‘s latest update now states the opposite. There has been no denial from those close to the deal about the existence of a permanent clause included in the loan deal.

United do need to trim their wage book and raise money to help the Dutch manager who is crying out for attacking reinforcements this window.

While no denial doesn’t necessarily mean an option to buy is included in talks, but it must be remembered that Granada are fans of the Uruguay international and would like to buy him permanently.

Permanent option included in loan?

“Granada are ready to go on a deal that will bring the Uruguay international in on loan for the remainder of the campaign. There has been no denial of an option to buy in the deal from sources.

“No denial does not guarantee there is an option in the deal, but Granada rate him as one of the best young players available on the market and were keen to include a clause in the deal.

“Sources at Manchester United say there is a belief the winger can come good and make a serious impact in the first-team squad in the future, however there is a need to make room as the club plan a big summer.”

INEOS are planning a major overhaul and that future seems to not include the raw winger who is in desperate need of regular minutes before he can come close to becoming a starter for a club like United.