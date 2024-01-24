Paul Ince urges Man United to sign Karim Benzema as the striker declares his transfer stance



Former Manchester United man Paul Ince has urged the club to do everything possible to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema.

It’s been widely pointed out that Benzema is unhappy in Saudi Arabia and is increasingly looking for an avenue back to Europe. He made the move to the Gulf state in the summer of 2023.

United, who are in need of attacking reinforcements, have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Benzema with just one week left until the winter transfer window closes.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that incoming club CEO Omar Berrada could be key in helping get an Old Trafford transfer for Benzema over the line.

It’s understood that Berrada enjoys an excellent relationship with the directors of Al-Ittihad.

United legend Rio Ferdinand previously suggested that United should make a move for Benzema mostly because it would relieve the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund.

This has now been reiterated by Paul Ince who indicated that the 20-time English champions should be quick to act if indeed an opportunity to add Benzema to their ranks presents itself.

Ince said, “If Manchester United can get Karim Benzema, then you’re taking him all day long. Signing Benzema would lift the whole club, including the fans. I don’t care if he’s 36, he’s a world-class player. It would be great if the club could get him.”

“It would take a lot of pressure off Hojlund and it could lift them into those top four places. He’s an out-and-out goalscorer – if he does leave the Saudi Pro League then there will be a few teams trying to sign him, that’s for sure.”

Ince added, “If Manchester United were to move for Benzema, it also takes the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund to a certain degree, who is still a young striker who would prefer to have a senior player to look up to. The pressure wouldn’t be on him to score every time he plays, and he can spend his time in training learning from one of the best. It would be a great bit of business for United if they could sign him, it really would.”

Amidst ongoing links of a potential return to the European stage, Benzema spoke to French publication L’Equipe and shut down rumours of a switch elsewhere,

The five-time Champions League winner remarked, “It’s completely false! The French media don’t know what to invent any more. The bigger the better.”

Despite the striker’s insistence, the topic of his immediate future is likely to keep rumbling on throughout the remainder of January.

This term, Benzema has netted nine goals and registered nine assists in 15 Saudi Pro League appearances.

