Rasmus Hojlund named in Premier League Team of the Week for matchday 21

by Alex Browne
Rasmus Hojlund has been included in the Premier League’s Team of the Week.

The 20 year old Dane was the only Manchester United player selected for matchday 21 by Alan Shearer for the Premier League website.

The youngster seems to be picking up form at the right time for the Red Devils.

There have been many rumours of the club trying to bring in extra attacking support this January window, as the club has been struggling all season to find the back of the net.

However, with slightly over a week left, there does not seem much movement imminent on the striking front with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting seemingly staying at Bayern Munich and targets such as Joshua Zirkzee unavailable until the summer.

Anthony Martial appears to be staying, but between injuries and poor form, it will probably count for little. Therefore, Hojlund will most likely have to shoulder the majority of the striking responsibility for the rest of the season.

Hojlund put in one of his best performances for the Red Devils against Tottenham, scoring a wonderful goal. The striker also provided an assist for Marcus Rashford’s first goal at Old Trafford this season in a terrific team move.

The Denmark international also scored his first Premier League goal recently on Boxing Day in a crucial 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

The striker started his Champions League campaign off perfectly with five goals in six games but until recently he has found goals harder to come by in England.

The attacker was also criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal versus Wigan in the FA Cup earlier this month.

However, his inclusion in the team of the week should give him some confidence that his upturn in form is being noticed. What United fans need though is the striker to start hitting goals regularly in the Premier League to boost their flailing attempts at a top four finish.

Perhaps it isn’t fair to expect so much from a kid, but poor transfer planning has meant that there is no other choice.

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Proud owner of such niche shirts such as Kleberson, Eric Djemba-Djemba and Gary Neville. Grew up pretending to be Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the back garden, with little success.