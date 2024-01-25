10 years on since that helicopter landing, was Juan Mata a success or failure at Manchester United?

It was nearing the end of the first January transfer window Manchester United had navigated after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes was at the helm and after an uninspiring summer market and stuttering start to life as United boss, the Scotsman was already feeling the pressure at Old Trafford.

The former Everton boss was in need of inspiration and turned to Chelsea’s Player of the Season for the previous two campaigns, Juan Mata – in a deal that represented his first major coup.

Mata arrived in Manchester via helicopter on this day 10 years ago with his grand entrance not befitting his humble yet confident character.

The Spaniard had been in fine form for United’s rivals in London and Moyes was delighted with his capture.

However, Mata represented a change in tack for United’s typical signing. A diminutive playmaker, a creative number 10 that was happy to take the ball in tight areas rather than the electric wingers and fast paced players United had been famed for.

Moyes fell on his sword less than six months later and despite flashes of quality, Mata was still finding his feet in new surroundings.

Louis van Gaal was then charged with taking United forward and Mata found himself surrounded by big names, on big contracts with Van Gaal flexing the club’s muscles in the market.

Mata was responsible for some of the best moments in Van Gaal’s tedious tenure, including a stunning brace at Anfield in United’s best performance under the Dutchman and the goal that restored parity in the 2016 FA Cup final success which proved to be Van Gaal’s last hurrah.

Mata was then joined at United by an old flame in the shape of Jose Mourinho, who had sold him to United just over two years prior.

Many thought this would spell the end for the midfielder at Old Trafford with his playing style not typically aligned with a Jose Mourinho outfit.

However, Mata fought on and outlasted Mourinho at the club, once again providing some noteworthy moments under the Special One’s guidance but struggled to nail down a consistent position in the starting XI.

By the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was introduced as United coach, Mata was an experienced pro and injuries were creeping in to disrupt his influence on the side.

However, used in the right moments, Mata was still a handy option and his personality around the dressing room a definite plus to Solskjaer.

He played his final game for the club under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, underlining United’s turbulent decade post-Ferguson.

Mata left having played 285 games and scoring 51 goals, winning the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League over his eight-and-a-half year stay and is one of the few players who have come and gone in the last ten years that can hold their head high.

However, whether United truly got the best out of the super-talented Spaniard is cause for debate, with his personal performances at Chelsea setting a high benchmark.

Shifted from the middle, to the left, to the right: one thing Mata does represent is the fuzzy thinking from senior figures that has plagued United in recent years and something that has left the club languishing behind the leading lights in the English game.

Mata’s classy style on and off the pitch certainly endeared him to the United faithful and he will be fondly remembered for his efforts during his time in Manchester.

He has since gone onto to spells in Turkey and Japan, winning back-to-back league titles and vowing to carry on in the game he has given so much to.