Amad Diallo: Sunderland sporting director says his “head would be on a stake” if he didn’t make fresh move for Man United star



Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted that the Black Cats have made attempts to bring back Manchester United winger Amad Diallo and if that wasn’t the case, he would be in real trouble with the fanbase.

Amad enjoyed a very successful time out on loan with Sunderland last season as the Championship side narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

The Ivorian striker managed an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances at the Stadium of Light.

He formed a special bond with the Sunderland supporters, who quickly took to him and treated him like a cult hero.

Alongside Sunderland, a host of other clubs in England’s second division are understood to be keen on the winger. The likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Southampton and Leicester City are all eyeing him.

However, Amad made it clear that if he were to go back to the Championship, it would only be to Sunderland.

However, the expectation is that the 21-year-old will stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season as there is a belief he can play a huge part in the Red Devils’ campaign.

With Antony regularly putting in uninspiring performances and Facundo Pellistri closing in on a loan departure to Granada, United cannot afford to let Amad leave.

It was recently relayed that United are prepared to “relax their stance” on Amad but that seems more unlikely now with Pellistri on his way out.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman opened up on their interest in Amad and indicated that they have indeed made attempts to lure him back, albeit unsuccessfully.

He added that Sunderland’s financial constraints also make a strong transfer swoop for the player this month very difficult.

Speakman stated, “The situation is clear. We have a positive relationship with the boy, his people and Manchester United. Can he improve us? Yes. Have we enquired? Yes. Have we kept in contact with him? Yes. My head would be on a stake if not!”

“Even if he became available we might not get him. I regard him as a tier one player. He is a tier one player.”

“We would be lucky if we got him on loan again. The level he can play at. He loved his time here. He loved the players and staff.”

Amad who is undoubtedly looking to command a strong second half of the season, will be hoping to feature when United travel to Rodney Parade to take on Newport County in an FA Cup clash on Sunday.

