Anthony Martial’s disastrous new deal in 2019 has cost the club £505,000 per start

Few would argue that Manchester United’s awarding of a five year, £250,000 a week contract to Anthony Martial in 2019 was a disaster and a direct consequence of the dangers of unqualified people occupying places of great power at the club.

There seems a never ending list of failures from the likes of Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, both who have left the club, but that new deal for Martial five years ago is a prime example of their tarnished legacy of failure.

At that point, the player had had a rollercoaster career for the club. He had been crucial in the side’s FA Cup win in 2016 in his debut season but struggled to kick on under Jose Mourinho and in fact, the Portuguese recommended the player should be sold.

Legend has it that Joel Glazer blocked the sale because Martial is his favourite player. Subsequently, the Frenchman found form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was actually the club’s top goal scorer in the 2019/2020 season with 23 goals.

However, those good times never returned as the striker has suffered poor form and a multitude of injuries since.

Martial has consistently been linked with a move away from the club but no move ever seems to materialise. It was reported earlier this month that his agent was in Turkey trying to secure deal for his client but could not agree one with either Fenerbahce or Galatasaray.

His agent Philippe Lamboley then revealed that the Frenchman will stay at the club until the end of his contract in June.

To add insult to injury, it was announced yesterday that Martial will require groin surgery that will keep him out of action until April.

He has been unavailable since December’s defeat to Bournemouth.

This has led the Telegraph’s James Ducker to question whether the Frenchman will play for United again and to observe that “since signing that 5 year deal on Jan. 31, 2019 his 103 starts (only 70 in PL) have each effectively cost the club £505,000”.

Have to see whether Martial plays again for #MUFC now he's ruled out for c10 weeks & will leave at end of season but since signing that 5 year deal on Jan. 31, 2019 his 103 starts (only 70 in PL) have each effectively cost the club £505,000 https://t.co/RWccaweUvE — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 24, 2024

It is hard to believe that a striker in his ninth year at the club has not even scored 100 goals yet. It looks like the French international will never get past 90.

In fact, Martial has only scored 19 goals in the last three and a half years. The former Monaco man has only ever scored more than 15 goals in two seasons and one was his first when he was still a teenager.

It is a sad story of a player who used to dazzle defenders with tricks and explosive speed. Injuries and lack of playing time and perhaps even effort at times, have left the player a shell of his former self.

The Frenchman has been continuously linked to Serie A, which may be a launching pad for a player who isn’t even 30 yet. At 28, he should be in the prime of his career.