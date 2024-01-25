Antony’s agent publicly denies transfer exit rumours, suggests his client will “come back different”



The agent of Manchester United winger Antony has publicly poured cold water on suggestions that his client could be on his way out of the English club as soon as this summer.

Antony has struggled to make an impact at United since he made the jump from Ajax in 2022 in an £85.5million deal . He scored on his debut against Arsenal but it’s been all downhill from there.

This season, the Brazilian has yet to register even a single goal contribution in the 22 games he has played across all competitions.

He has come under fire from the media and fans alike for his extremely uninspiring and lacklustre performances that often hinder United and put them on the back foot, especially in attacking phases.

In recent matches, Antony has been overlooked, with Erik ten Hag preferring to deploy Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing instead.

Even more worrying for Antony is the fact that Amad Diallo is now fit and raring to go.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United want to offload Antony and Jadon Sancho to Saudi Arabia for a combined sum of £100 million.

It was relayed that the Red Devils have sounded out clubs in the Gulf state about the potential availability of the two forwards.

However, according to the 23-year-old’s agent, there is nothing so far to indicate that United are eager to part ways.

Antony’s representative, Junior Pedroso, told The Daily Mail, “Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window.”

“Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United.”

“He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this.”

Pedroso added, “He will come back different, his head has become a little key and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

Antony may get the chance to prove himself when United travel to Rodney Parade to take on Newport County on Sunday, in a crucial FA Cup fourth-round clash.

