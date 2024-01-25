Fabrizio Romano claims there is “no transfer story” between Manchester United and George Ilenikhena yet

Antwerp wonderkid, George Ilenikhena, will not be getting his dream move to Manchester United any time soon.

This is according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, who whilst speaking to CAUGHTOFFSIDE, claimed that there is no transfer story yet surrounding the 17 year old.

Romano believes that this story is just a case of a kid being honest about who his favourite team is.

The Italian journalist stated, “George Ilenikhena – this talented young striker at Royal Antwerp has spoken about his dream of playing for Manchester United”.

“Of course it’s normal for young players to dream of big clubs, but at the moment nothing is concrete, he’s super young, it’s absolutely not a transfer story now but just a normal dream for the boy”.

It was relayed here recently that the young Nigerian harbours an ambition to play in the Premier League in the future and specifically at United.

The young striker claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol and claimed, “so, it should come as no surprise that Manchester United are my favourite club, right? Cristiano played there”.

The Antwerp attacker also revealed his ambition to play in England’s premier competition.

“Where do I want to be in five years? I hope for the Premier League. That competition really appeals to me. You never know which team will win, almost every match is exciting. It’s fun to watch. The way of playing football, the fans, the experience, the atmosphere”.

Ilenikhena put his name up in lights when scoring the winning goal for Antwerp against Barcelona in the Champions League in December.

In spite of his tender age, the striker has already played 29 times for the Belgians and scored 10 goals. (All stats according to transfermarkt.com)

There are many pages left unwritten in the story of this talented young Nigerian but United fans will just be happy to hear that in spite of the recent chaos and underachievement, there are still young players around the world who dream of pulling on the famous red shirt at Old Trafford.