Fabrizio Romano: Mason Greenwood is not currently in discussions with Real Madrid or Barcelona

The Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood, is not currently in discussions with Real Madrid or Barcelona.

This is according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who states that neither La Liga giant is currently talking to United or the player, in spite of recent reports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist claimed, “At the moment, I’m not aware of any discussions or concrete negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona for Greenwood. We see these kinds of rumours because he’s doing great in La Liga, so many clubs are following his performances”.

The English forward has been in great form for Getafe and put in numerous positive displays such as against Sevilla and Altetico Madrid.

This has led to many teams, primarily in Spain, being linked to the player.

In fact, it was reported recently that Barcelona were the favourites to snap up the talented striker in the summer.

Romano has poured cold water over any chance of that happening anytime soon however.

The Italian went on to state, “I’m unaware of any concrete contact with those clubs, even on the player’s side. Also, we have to see what Man Utd want to do. I think this will be one of the points for the new director of football coming into the club in the next few months”.

It is interesting that Romano would state this, as many people feel it is impossible that the academy product can return to the club where it all began for him.

However, as the season wears on and there is no official statement from INEOS about the player, news stories will only continue to crop up linking the player away or even speculating that the Englishman’s future may still lie at Old Trafford despite the improbability and unpopularity of such a decision.

Whilst United struggle for goals and with Anthony Martial now sidelined until April at the earliest, there will continue to be he question asked about what role, if any, a player like Greenwood could have at the Red Devils.

This feels like a story that will run and run until INEOS are brave enough to make a definitive public statement on the matter once and for all.