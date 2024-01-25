Gianluca Di Marzio reveals that Manchester United have been tracking Gleisen Bremer for months

Manchester United have been tracking Juventus centre back, Gleisen Bremer, and could make a move shortly.

This is according to renowned transfer journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, who was speaking to Sky Sports International Transfer show.

According to the Italian, United have been scouting Bremer for “several months”.

Di Marzio suggested it’s as yet unknown whether Juventus would be willing to cash in. What is clear is a huge offer would be required.

In any case, Man Utd are reportedly following the player closely and it was suggested they’re prepared to table a bid in the summer.

The Red Devils were linked to the 26 year old last summer when they were thought to be considering signing the former Torino man for €60m.

However, Harry Maguire did not end up leaving the club, as was widely expected, so no move for a defender was made.

Website TeamTalk argue this is not the case anymore, however.

They report that new owners INEOS are keen to shed Raphael Varane’s mammoth £340,000-a-week wages, in order to recruit new, younger, hungrier talent.

It is clear to see why United would cast their eye in Bremer’s direction.

“The 26-year-old Brazil international has been named in the past two Serie A Teams of the Season and was named Serie A’s best defender in the 2021/22 campaign”.

“Bremer joined Juventus from Torino 18 months ago and has taken his game to new heights in Turin. The centre-half is quick and physically imposing and in his mid-20s, is just now entering the prime of his career”.

It is clear that the Mancunian side are aiming to refresh their defensive department with five out of seven centre backs at the club being 30 or over.

The defender from Itapitanga could just be the man for the job.