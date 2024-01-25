Javi Guerra: Man United target insists he would like to stay at Valencia for as many years as possible



Valencia wonderkid and reported Manchester United target Javi Guerra has insisted that he aims to remain with his current side for as long as possible.

United have been linked with the impressive Guerra for some time now, with the midfield an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag would be keen to strengthen in the summer.

Earlier this month, it was indicated that United established contact to explore the possibility of signing Guerra.

Apparently, the 20-year-old fits the exact mould of what Ten Hag wants in a midfielder – someone who is quick, can evade the press, is an adept passer of the ball and can contribute both offensively and defensively.

Paul Mitchell, the transfer expert who is a top contender to come in as United’s sporting director under INEOS, is also understood to be a big fan of Guerra.

A Spanish outlet subsequently relayed that the Red Devils were on track to sign the Valencia star for €40 million during the ongoing winter transfer window – that seems very unlikely now considering United’s financial woes due to FFP and the fact that only a few days are remaining until the window officially closes.

Guerra has a €100 million release clause in his contract but it is not thought that the La Liga club will hold out for such a figure.

The player has now responded to the rumours linking him with a switch to Old Trafford in the future.

He granted an interview to La Liga World (via Football Espana) and said, “I consider myself to be a quiet kid, sometimes shy and likes simple things, spending times with friends and family. Especially since the game against Valladolid, which was the radical change in my life.”

“I’ve tried to handle it as normally as possible because I am still the same person. It is true that everything around you changes, but now more people know you and more children see me and ask for photographs or autographs, I have that memory.”

He said about his future and transfer situation, “Of course, I would like to continue here for as many years as I can because in the end the club have given me everything and allowed me to fulfil the dream I have had since I was little and the truth is that I am very happy here in my city with my family and everyone around me.”

“I couldn’t ask for more.”

This season, the Spaniard has registered four goals and one assist in 19 league appearances.

