Man United beaten by Burnley in behind-closed-doors game ahead of clash vs. Newport County



Manchester United suffered a fresh setback ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash vs. Newport County on Sunday.

According to Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt, United held a behind-closed-doors friendly against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Erik ten Hag’s men were reportedly beaten by the Clarets.

United møtte Burnley til treningskamp bak lukkede dører i dag. Det endte med tap. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) January 24, 2024

The Daily Express points out that the affair took place at United’s Carrington training complex on Wednesday.

It’s the second time the Red Devils have tasted defeat at the hands of Burnley behind closed doors in six months.

At the moment, Burnley are firmly embroiled in a battle to beat the drop. The relegation strugglers are in 19th position, with just 12 points after playing 20 games.

In comparison, United sit in eighth position with 32 points.

As pointed out by The Daily Express, the club’s preparations for their game vs. Newport County are in full flow and it’s likely that Ten Hag organized the friendly game to build up match fitness within the ranks.

Insider United – an X (formerly Twitter) user who has proven to be a relatively reliable source of United news – revealed some of the stars who played against Burnley.

It’s understood that Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, and Casemiro all played at least 45 minutes vs. Burnley.

All three players recently came back after lengthy periods on the sidelines due to different injuries. Casemiro and Martinez started on the bench for United when they met Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford during the side’s last match.

Martinez featured for some minutes but Casemiro was not involved in the action at all.

Insider United adds that Mason Mount did not play against Burnley but is stepping up his recovery this week with the first team.

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, and Casemiro all played at least 45 minutes in yesterday’s match at Carrington, Mason Mount did not feature but is stepping up his training this week with the first team in a bid to be fit possibly for minutes against Wolves. 👊🏽 — INSIDER UNITED (@INSIDERUTD1) January 25, 2024

The England international’s aim is to be fit and available for United’s game at the Molineux on 1st February.

