Man United keeping a close eye on Sheffield United’s young gem Andre Brooks



Manchester United’s summer transfer business is likely to include a midfielder judging from what manager Erik ten Hag has seen from his players this season.

INEOS already have plans to get rid of Casemiro while Christian Eriksen is generating interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia.

Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to earn a permanent contract at the end of his loan while despite Scott Mctominay’s goals, he is not the best fit for what the manager wants to achieve.

A young Premier League gem, in the form of Sheffield United star Andre Brooks is the latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford as per a report from Attacking Football.

Brooks’ breakthrough season

The 20-year-old fits INEOS’ vision of recruiting British players and his recent displays have impressed United scouts who have followed him since his academy days at Bramall Lane.

A local lad, Brooks is described as being press-resistant while having the ability to dribble in tight spaces and progress the ball from midfield with a combination of skill and speed.

He was a winger during his academy days but has been employed as a central midfielder, higher up the pitch as a 10 and even out wide on the left by manager Chris Wilder, which highlights his versatility.

The youngster has made nine first-team appearances this season, starting the last seven league games on the trot, impressing in the recent 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

United are long-term admirers

The report mentions that United “have been casting an eye over” the young gem but a summer swoop is more likely with the player agreeing a new long-term deal recently which will keep him in Sheffield till 2027.

“We can exclusively reveal that Manchester United have been watching Sheffield United midfielder Andre Brooks.

“The 20-year-old midfielder is appreciated by the club, and they have continued to watch his progress during his time in the academy and his current break into the first team.”

The Blades are bottom of the division and are the favourites to get relegated and a potential deal might become smoother in that case.