Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat bosses the midfield as Morocco beat Zambia in 1-0 win



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat put in a dominant performance for Morocco as they eased past Zambia in their final Africa Cup of Nations group-stage clash.

Morocco ran out 1-0 winners in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal in the 37th minute proved decisive as the Atlas Lions clinched all three points at the expense of Zambia.

Morocco had already sealed qualification for the round of 16 before they met Zambia, courtesy of both Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana concluding their positions in the standings with three and two points, respectively.

Walid Regragui’s men had four points and were assured of a spot in the next stage of the competition regardless of the final result vs. Zambia.

In yet another AFCON game, Amrabat started as his side’s deepest-lying midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Tasked with the primary role of shielding the defence, Amrabat had 64 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch.

The Fiorentina loanee successfully delivered 50 of the 52 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 96%.

He attempted one cross, which was met by a Morocco teammate. Amrabat also pinged two long balls and found his intended target on both occasions.

The United man did not register a shot and neither did he embark on a dribble.

He excelled defensively. He delved into four ground duels and came out on top four times. Amrabat made one crucial clearance.

The 27-year-old came up with two interceptions and three tackles, which helped Morocco keep a clean sheet.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was well-deserved that Amrabat won the man of the match award for his contributions.

🇲🇦 Sofyan Amrabat 🇲🇦 Such solid performance surely makes him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match! ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #ZAMMAR | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/A5SU1QKmLG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 24, 2024

Up next for the North African nation is a match against South Africa on Tuesday, January 30.

