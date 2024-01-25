Manchester United agree to send Radek Vitek on loan



The mass exodus at Old Trafford this month continues as Manchester United confirm the departure of Radek Vitek on loan to Accrington Stanley.

Vitek becomes the ninth player to leave United on a loan deal in January, joining the League Two side until the end of the season.

This list includes Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rhys Bennett (Stockport County), Joe Hugill (Burton Albion), Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica), Dan Gore (Port Vale), Max Oyedele (Forest Green Rovers) and Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla).

Facundo Pellistri looks likely to become the tenth with a loan move to Granada reaching the final stages of confirmation according to sources at Old Trafford.

Signed from Sigma Olomouc in 2020, the Czech Republic goalkeeper formed a key part of the Under-18s successful FA Youth Cup win.

He played every minute of every game and made several excellent saves along the way. Alongside him in this team were fellow academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho,

Vitek then impressed as the number one during the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League campaign which ended in heart-breaking fashion as United lost to Dortmund on penalties. He did manage to save one penalty in the shoot-out, however.

This season the 20-year-old has made two appearances for the Under-21 side. He has also trained regularly with the senior squad, alongside Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Vitek was even included by Erik ten Hag to be part of three match-day squads this year, including the crucial aways trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich earlier in the season.

Old Trafford officials are believed to think regular minutes at senior level will be more beneficial to the goalkeeper’s development in the latter half of the season than continuing at United in this reserve capacity.

Accrington Stanley are currently twelfth in League Two. They are only seven points off the promotion places, however, meaning Vitek’s newly adopted side have everything to play for for the remainder of the year.

United and Accrington Stanley are hopeful of having the deal officially signed off before this weekend’s fixtures, to enable the League Two side to include their new signing in the squad.

Interesting, if this does happen, Vitek’s opponents for his debut will be Forest Green Rovers – the same side Oyedele joined last week on loan. The potential reunion of the United academy players will take place this Saturday at the New Lawn Stadium at 3 pm.

