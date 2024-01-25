Manchester United “alerted” by the availability of Callum Wilson



Manchester United have been “alerted” towards a shock swoop for Newcastle striker Callum Wilson in the final week of the January transfer window.

Nizaar Kinsella (The Standard) reveals Newcastle need to “raise money” to ensure they do not fall foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The club have spent around £400 million since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021. Wilson, signed the previous year from Bournemouth, is considered a “sellable asset” by the ownership, given the presence of fellow striker Alexander Isak.

The Swede – signed from Real Sociedad in a deal worth up to £63 million – has impressed in his eighteen months in England, firmly establishing himself as the first-choice striker under Eddie Howe.

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have also been linked with moves away from St James’ Park this month.

Trippier is closely courted by Bayern Munich and is believed to be open to a move, but the German club have been put off by Newcastle’s asking price for the 31-year-old.

Almiron has been offered to clubs in Saudi Arabia but is described as “reluctant” towards the prospect, despite interest from across the Saudi Pro League.

The fact the Public Investment Fund is responsible for both parties involved in this potential transfer is another issue which needs to be urgently addressed by the footballing authorities, but that’s a different story for different day.

As such, Wilson may represent Newcastle’s best option to secure a quick cash injection this month.

His availability has “alerted” United, Chelsea and Arsenal, with Kinsella revealing all three clubs are “considering their options as they bid to boost their firepower.”

It’s no secret Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled for goals this season. They are 16th in the league for goals scored and Scott McTominay is the top scorer domestically.

As a result, the Dutchman was believed to have made a new striker a priority in January. But United have been facing their own battles with financial fair play and are likely to be limited to loan deals this month.

However, the recent injury to Anthony Martial – which has ruled out the French striker for nearly three months – may force the club to reconsider this stance.

Kinsella believes Newcastle have set an asking price of £18 million for Wilson – a proven goal-scorer in the Premier League.

It might prove a price too tempting for United to turn down given how desperate they are at the top end of the pitch.



Wilson has seven goals and one assist in 723 minutes of action in the league which equates to a goal involvement every 90 minutes.