Manchester United job “appeals” to Thomas Tuchel



Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of Manchester United has not been one to remember with the club losing 14 games in all competitions so far.

The club exited the Champions League in embarrassing fashion, finishing bottom of an easy group while conceding the second-most goals in the group stages.

United’s Carabao Cup defence also ended in Round 4 with the FA Cup the only possible avenue for a trophy this season.

The team has struggled in the Premier League and are currently eighth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and in real danger of missing out on qualifying for Europe’s premier competition next season.

EtH’s future far from secure

INEOS, who are expected to take charge of sporting affairs once the deal is ratified by the Premier League, are desperate to see their regime kickoff with the club competing in Europe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aware of how injuries have derailed the current campaign but with the situation improving, results need to see an upturn for the manager’s sake.

If results do not improve, there is a high chance that Ten Hag might not remain in charge ahead of next season.

Tuchel the latest to be linked

Links have appeared with the likes of Roberto de Zerbi, Graham Potter, and OGC Nice manager Francesco Farioli.

And now SportBILD (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel still harbours ambitions of returning to England and managing the Red Devils.

A move to Old Trafford ‘continues to appeal’ to the German manager amid criticism back home. If Bayern fail to win the Bundesliga, a change in job is expected.

The 2020/21 Champions League winner wants to ‘return to his beloved long-term duel’ with Pep Guardiola.

It must be remembered that the former Chelsea manager has been linked with a move to United in the past as well.