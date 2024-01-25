Manchester United tipped as possible destination for Robert Lewandowski



Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2.0?

That’s the question Manchester United need to ask themselves as an unexpected opportunity might fall in their lap in the summer.

Transfer market insider Gianluca di Marzio spoke to goal.pl recently and decoded the future of FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Di Marzio said Manchester United are a possible option for the striker in the summer because the player “still wants to play in the Premier League”.

He said that the Polish player’s future is under doubt in Spain and if Xavi leaves at the end of the season, his departure is extremely likely.

Xavi leaving has become a realistic option with the team collapsing this season after a good last year.

Unfortunately for Lewandowski’s prospective suitors, the team’s collapse has coincided with the player’s drop in form as well.

Aged 35, his raw stats still look good, if not remarkable as they were a few years ago.

He has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 28 games across all competitions but the spark and the instinctive finishing now only shows itself in spurts.

He has struggled to connect with his more dynamic and younger teammates on the wings and the team balance has suffered as a result.

Di Marzio states that Italian clubs are not in a position to afford him which leaves United and the Premier League as the frontrunners in case a race for him ensues.

Although Saudi would be a logical move for a player of his profile and salary, Di Marzio says the situation of Karim Benzema there, who is also linked to United after growing disillusioned in the Gulf state, will affect players in the future.

Saudi league could have a hard time convincing players to move there if more such situations like Benzema’s arrive.

It looks like Lewandowski will indeed be available in the summer because every factor mentioned here is more likely than not.

The ball is then in United’s court. Will INEOS stay true to their strategy of buying potential or will a bit of stardust, albeit ageing, arrive at Old Trafford?

