Manchester United Women generate most revenue in WSL

Manchester United Women were officially the highest grossing club in the WSL in the 2022/23 season, generating more revenue than their title contenders Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to data released today by Deloitte’s Football Money League, which analysed the 15 highest grossing European clubs, United generated £7 million in 22/23 (source: The Mirror).

United may currently sit 10 points behind Chelsea in the WSL but they brought in double the revenue than the current champions, who generated £3.5 million.

74% of United’s revenue came from commercial partnerships.

The findings exclude revenue contributions from associated men’s clubs.

United are the second-highest grossing women’s club in Europe sitting just behind Barcelona, treble winners and European Champions.

Their Manchester neighbours, City, sit fourth behind Real Madrid, who recorded a 416% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who hosted three games at the Emirates last season, recorded the highest matchday revenue, with 58% of their total revenue coming from matchday sales.

On average, across the 15 clubs analysed, they saw a 61% growth in revenue from the previous year.

Amy Clarke, women’s sport lead in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, told The Mirror: “Women’s football is beginning to tell the tale of growth, but that growth is not confined by a single business model.

“Each club is exploring its own unique way to maximise revenues within the current structure of the game.”

Though on the pitch, United may be struggling, off the pitch, things are looking healthy.

The results could ensure the women’s team remains a priority for INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could provide investment going forward to boost the results on the pitch.