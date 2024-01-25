Manchester United’s Dan Gore reveals the reasons that motivated loan move to Port Vale



Manchester United loanee Dan Gore has revealed the reasons behind his temporary move to League One outfit Port Vale.

On Tuesday, United confirmed in a statement that they had struck a deal with Port Vale for the loan transfer of Gore until the end of the season.

It was suggested that multiple clubs across the English football pyramid were keen on taking on the Carrington academy graduate but ultimately, it’s Port Vale who won the race for his services.

Gore has now revealed why he snubbed all his other suitors in favour of sealing a transfer to Vale Park.

He spoke to Port Vale’s club media and confirmed that his father helped him arrive at the decision,

“Well, I think from the first time I’ve come here to see the place and meet everyone, I just knew straight away. Because I got a feeling it’s just like a family. Everyone was very welcoming.”

“I’ve obviously seen Port Vale play and they play very good football. My dad was shocked. He was like: ‘Son, you’ve got to go there’. He just knew they’d take care of me and obviously, at this stage of my career, I need that because I’m still developing.”

“He knew, straight away, he got the best feeling from here.”

Aside from his father, Tommy McDermott, Gore also divulged that he spoke to two former United players who are currently in the Valiants’ ranks – Tom Sang and James Wilson.

“Tommy said definitely go, it’ll be the best experience for you. You’ll develop really well.”

On what the Port Vale fans should expect from him going forward, the 19-year-old remarked, “I can guarantee hard work and determination to do everything for the badge; to do our best to try to get the three points in every game. The most important thing is winning.”

“I trained Monday and Tuesday and they went really good. I trained hard and am looking forward to keeping going.”

This morning, we caught up with the Valiants' latest loan signing, Dan Gore! 👇#PVFC | #UTV pic.twitter.com/FtNo7W1882 — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 25, 2024

Gore will most likely be in contention to feature for his new side when they face Portsmouth on Saturday. If he gets a taste of the action, it will be a home debut for the United man who will undoubtedly be keen to start on a high note.

